Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

There has been a slight decrease in the number of people accessing homelessness services in the North West.

According to homelessness figures published by the Department of Housing, 156 people accessed emergency accommodation in April, compared to 169 in March.

In Donegal, that figure was 54, a decrease from 67 the previous month.

The number of families homeless in the North West at the end of April was 20, a rise of 1, with 47 child dependents, an increase of 5.

Nationally, the number of people accessing emergency accommodation is now 15, 580, another record high.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

homeless report
News, Top Stories

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

30 May 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two teenagers arrested after car was observed driving on the wrong side of Derry dual carriageway

30 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2025
Gerry Adams 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gerry Adams wins defamation case against BBC

30 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

homeless report
News, Top Stories

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

30 May 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two teenagers arrested after car was observed driving on the wrong side of Derry dual carriageway

30 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2025
Gerry Adams 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gerry Adams wins defamation case against BBC

30 May 2025
luh new 1
News

LUH among top 5 overcrowded hospitals in Ireland in May

30 May 2025
Dementia
News, Audio

Recruitment of consultant for memory assessment support service in Donegal underway

30 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube