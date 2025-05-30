Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

There has been a slight decrease in the number of people accessing homelessness services in the North West.

According to homelessness figures published by the Department of Housing, 156 people accessed emergency accommodation in April, compared to 169 in March.

In Donegal, that figure was 54, a decrease from 67 the previous month.

The number of families homeless in the North West at the end of April was 20, a rise of 1, with 47 child dependents, an increase of 5.

Nationally, the number of people accessing emergency accommodation is now 15, 580, another record high.