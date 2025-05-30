Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Two teenagers arrested after car was observed driving on the wrong side of Derry dual carriageway

Two teenagers have been arrested after a car was observed driving on the wrong side of a dual carriageway in Derry yesterday.

The blue Renault Clio was witnessed being driven on the wrong side of the Clooney carriageway at around 4:20pm.

It failed to stop for police and continued on in the Waterside area before crossing the Foyle Bridge into the cityside. The vehicle was later located on Beragh Hill Road.

A 17 year old male has since been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop for police, using a motor vehicle without insurance and having no driving licence

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old male has been released.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two teenagers arrested after car was observed driving on the wrong side of Derry dual carriageway

30 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2025
Gerry Adams 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gerry Adams wins defamation case against BBC

30 May 2025
luh new 1
News

LUH among top 5 overcrowded hospitals in Ireland in May

30 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two teenagers arrested after car was observed driving on the wrong side of Derry dual carriageway

30 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2025
Gerry Adams 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gerry Adams wins defamation case against BBC

30 May 2025
luh new 1
News

LUH among top 5 overcrowded hospitals in Ireland in May

30 May 2025
Dementia
News, Audio

Recruitment of consultant for memory assessment support service in Donegal underway

30 May 2025
Letterkenny Town
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘The day there is no traffic in Letterkenny will be worse than having traffic’ – Letterkenny businessman

30 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube