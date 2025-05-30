Two teenagers arrested after car was observed driving on the wrong side of Derry dual carriageway

Two teenagers have been arrested after a car was observed driving on the wrong side of a dual carriageway in Derry yesterday.

The blue Renault Clio was witnessed being driven on the wrong side of the Clooney carriageway at around 4:20pm.

It failed to stop for police and continued on in the Waterside area before crossing the Foyle Bridge into the cityside. The vehicle was later located on Beragh Hill Road.

A 17 year old male has since been charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop for police, using a motor vehicle without insurance and having no driving licence

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old male has been released.