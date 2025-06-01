Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man remains in critical condition following serious assault in Strabane

Detectives are investigating the report of a serious assault in the Main Street area of Strabane yesterday afternoon.

The victim remains in a critical condition at this time.

Police responded to a report of an assault at approximately 2pm yesterday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted by another man inside flats in the area.

The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body as a result of the assault and was taken by Air Ambulance to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody.

Detectives would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with their investigation, to contact them at 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Mother of Private Sean Rooney suing the UN and Irish state for negligence

1 June 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following second road traffic collision in Milford

1 June 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Milford collision named locally

1 June 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man remains in critical condition following serious assault in Strabane

1 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Mother of Private Sean Rooney suing the UN and Irish state for negligence

1 June 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following second road traffic collision in Milford

1 June 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Milford collision named locally

1 June 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man remains in critical condition following serious assault in Strabane

1 June 2025
PSNI police
News

Increased traffic expected in Derry city due to All-Ireland Senior Championship match

1 June 2025
Obit-Template-74
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Matt Sibanda

31 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube