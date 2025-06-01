Man remains in critical condition following serious assault in Strabane

Detectives are investigating the report of a serious assault in the Main Street area of Strabane yesterday afternoon.

The victim remains in a critical condition at this time.

Police responded to a report of an assault at approximately 2pm yesterday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 30s, had been assaulted by another man inside flats in the area.

The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body as a result of the assault and was taken by Air Ambulance to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody.

Detectives would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with their investigation, to contact them at 101.