Gaeltacht joy for Naomh Columba ladies but defeat for Dungloe

It was a mixed day for the Donegal ladies sides at the Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta finals in County Meath.
Naomh Columba won the junior ladies title while Dungloe lost out in the senior decider.
Coilin Duffy reports for Highland Radio Sport…
