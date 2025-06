Letterkenny has seen one of the highest increases in driving without insurance and drink driving convictions in the country.

According to the RSA, the number of people convicted for driving without insurance rose from 172 in 2023 to 193 in 2024.

Meanwhile, Letterkenny had one of the highest rates than the average of drink driving, with 122 cases last year.

This compares to higher population areas like Dublin, where there were 426 convictions for drink driving.