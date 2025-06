A man was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a golf ball in Inishowen yesterday.

At approximately 4.30pm, Sligo-based helicopter Rescue 118 was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist, after a man was hit in the head with the golf ball at Greencastle Golf Club.

Local ambulance crews also attended the scene.

The man was then airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution.