A man has been charged in connection with an assault in Strabane that left another man seriously injured.

The incident occurred in the Main Street area on Saturday evening, when a man in his 30s was left with severe injuries to his face, head and body, and, as a result, he remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court.