1,696 applications from Donegal made for the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme following Storm Éowyn

 

1,696 people in Donegal have applied to the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme, which was opened after extensive damage caused by Storm Éowyn in January.

Nationally, there were 93,007 applications registered in respect of 75,733 people, totalling almost €12.8 million, according to new figures published by the Department of Social Protection.

County Galway had the highest number of applications with 30,592.

Currently, there are 22,149 applicants, whose claims have been decided and have not been awarded a payment in respect of Storm Éowyn.

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday June 3rd

3 June 2025
News, Top Stories

1,696 applications from Donegal made for the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme following Storm Éowyn

3 June 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wreckage of trawler sunk during World War II found off the coast of Donegal

3 June 2025
News

45% increase in electric vehicles registered in Donegal

3 June 2025
