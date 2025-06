Gardai in Donegal are warning business owners of a ‘quick change’ scam doing the rounds.

It’s after a business in the Ballybofey area was recently targeted.

The scam is described as a deceptive tactic where a customer attempts to get more money than they are owed by confusing a cashier into giving them incorrect change, and often involves the scammer paying for a small item with a large amount of cash.

Garda Grainne Doherty has this advice for employees: