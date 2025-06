Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal crash in Milford on Friday evening.

72-year-old Susan Hamilton died following the collision involving a car and a van at Bunlin Bridge at around 7:30pm.

A man in his 50s, the driver of the van, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Garda Grainne Doherty is urging anyone with information to come forward: