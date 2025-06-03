Large quantity of tools stolen from builder’s yard in Burt

A large quantity of tools has been stolen from a builder’s yard in Burt.

A number of shipping containers were broken into at the site at Speenogue between 6:30pm on Tuesday evening last and 8am the following morning.

The items stolen include a metal chop saw, lead, two Hitachi angle grinders, a red heavy duty ‘Alti’ power drill with a 2 pronged plug, two Bosch angle grinders and 3 yellow transformers.

Gardai are appealing to people should they come across these types of tools for sale to alert them.