Psychology waiting lists of over a year for children in Donegal have more than halved.

86 under-18s were waiting over 12 months to be seen by a psychologist in the county in October 2021.

Figures from the Irish Independent show that the number dropped 58% to 28 in December of last year.

Nationally, the number of children waiting more than a year to see a psychologist has risen to almost 11,000 from 3,900 in 2021.