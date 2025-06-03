Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Wreckage of trawler sunk during World War II found off the coast of Donegal

The wreckage of one of the first Irish vessels to be sunk during World War II has been located off the coast of Donegal.

On March 9th 1940, the trawler, named the Leukos, was sunk by a German U-boat and 11 fishermen on board were killed.

The wreckage near Tory Island was discovered by diver and submariner, John Kearney, while searching for another vessel.

Speaking to John Breslin on Around the Northwest, he says the discovery highlights the cruelty of the deaths of those onboard.

He is also appealing for people to contact Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle if they have any connections to those killed on the Leukos:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday June 3rd

3 June 2025
INDP280125_Storm_Eowyn_TG_(5)_Cropped-1737745088169.jpg--in_pictures__storm_eowyn_leaves_its_mark_on_ballyshannon
News, Top Stories

1,696 applications from Donegal made for the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme following Storm Éowyn

3 June 2025
87cdf06d-8b1c-4b37-a54c-f37e496123cb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wreckage of trawler sunk during World War II found off the coast of Donegal

3 June 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News

45% increase in electric vehicles registered in Donegal

3 June 2025
