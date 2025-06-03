Wreckage of trawler sunk during World War II found off the coast of Donegal

The wreckage of one of the first Irish vessels to be sunk during World War II has been located off the coast of Donegal.

On March 9th 1940, the trawler, named the Leukos, was sunk by a German U-boat and 11 fishermen on board were killed.

The wreckage near Tory Island was discovered by diver and submariner, John Kearney, while searching for another vessel.

Speaking to John Breslin on Around the Northwest, he says the discovery highlights the cruelty of the deaths of those onboard.

He is also appealing for people to contact Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle if they have any connections to those killed on the Leukos: