Business Matters, Ep 247: New Highland Radio CEO Sean Quinn about his new role and challenges ahead

In Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore speaks with the recently appointed new CEO of Highland Radio, Sean Quinn.

Sean has been the station’s Sales and Marketing Manager since 2019, and takes over from Fionnuala Rabbitt, who will remain with the station as Financial Controller.

Sean, who lives in Kilmacrennan, has been speaking about the challenges and opportunities for the radio station, the ever-evolving nature of the radio sector and how it has embraced technology and social media, and confidence about the years ahead.

You can listen to the full interview here.