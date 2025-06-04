Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We chat to a Letterkenny woman caught up in an earthquake in Turkey, we hear concerns over a government strategy to buy up farm land to extend national parks and a Donegal musician explains how his priceless instrument was damaged on an Aer Lingus flight:

We discuss  a study which shows the lengths struggling parents will go to fund their children in sport and Minister Michael Healy Rae discusses farm safety and our earlier conversation on government land acquisition:

There’s views on pro Palestine graffiti popping up around Letterkenny, there information on Hemochromatosis and Chris Ashmore chats business news and the Business Matters pod:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

Man in Co. Derry arrested for racially motivated hate crime

4 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 247: New Highland Radio CEO Sean Quinn about his new role and challenges ahead

4 June 2025
Leona Macken
News, Audio

HSE apologises to woman with late-stage cervical cancer after two inaccurate smear tests

4 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

Man in Co. Derry arrested for racially motivated hate crime

4 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 247: New Highland Radio CEO Sean Quinn about his new role and challenges ahead

4 June 2025
Leona Macken
News, Audio

HSE apologises to woman with late-stage cervical cancer after two inaccurate smear tests

4 June 2025
EV Charging Point
News, Top Stories

Donegal to see seven new EV charging hubs

4 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-04 104759
News, Audio

Watermains in lower Letterkenny in serious need of repair – Cllr McBride

4 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube