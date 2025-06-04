Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We chat to a Letterkenny woman caught up in an earthquake in Turkey, we hear concerns over a government strategy to buy up farm land to extend national parks and a Donegal musician explains how his priceless instrument was damaged on an Aer Lingus flight:

We discuss a study which shows the lengths struggling parents will go to fund their children in sport and Minister Michael Healy Rae discusses farm safety and our earlier conversation on government land acquisition:

There’s views on pro Palestine graffiti popping up around Letterkenny, there information on Hemochromatosis and Chris Ashmore chats business news and the Business Matters pod: