2025 Earagail Arts Festival Programme officially launched in Gaoth Dobhair

The 2025 Earagail Arts Festival Programme has officially been launched.

The launch took place in Gaoth Dobhair yesterday and was performed by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher.

The festival features an expanded programme of circus, street arts performances and camps as part of its annual Wild Atlantic Weekends, returning to Castlefinn, as well as a brand new location in Gaoth Dobhair, at Ionad Cois Locha in Dunlewey.

Speaking yesterday, Deputy Gallagher said Earagail Arts Festival is a cultural celebration, that brings artists from around the world together….

Top Stories

Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio

Strike fears as secondary school teachers express concern over Leaving Cert reforms

7 June 2025
earagail 2025
News, Audio

2025 Earagail Arts Festival Programme officially launched in Gaoth Dobhair

7 June 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man and woman arrested in Derry for drug-related offences

7 June 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man (20s) arrested following three-vehicle Muff collision

7 June 2025
