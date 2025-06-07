Best Kept Council Housing Scheme Competition open for entries

Donegal County Council is urging people to enter its Best Kept Council Housing Scheme Competition.

The initiative is run on a Municipal District basis with a substantial prize fund available.

To qualify, at least 20% of homes in an estate must be Council-owned.

Judging will commence in July, and marks will be awarded for effort, absence of litter, planting of trees, shrubs, flowers, and gardens, colour, condition of houses, absence of unsightly objects, and special factors.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 27th.

More information is available on donegalcoco.ie