Cycling: Club Rothaiochta Chu Uladh set to hold “Wild Errigal Challenge”

Club Rothaiochta Chu Uladh PRO Kieran McGrath and Highland’s Oisin Kelly

Club Rothaiochta Chu Uladh are hosting the “Wild Errigal Challenge” on the 5th of July.

The cycling club based in Cloghan, which was formed in 2023, is heavily focused on making cycling available for people of all backgrounds and abilities.

Last year, the club ran an “Errigal Challenge” which consisted of a 110km cycle following a hike to the summit of Errigal Mountain.

2025’s main event is called the “Wild Errigal Challenge” and will see participants set off on 56, 110 and 146 kilometre cycling routes around Donegal.

The 56km route will run along Lough Finn on the way to Glenties and then back to Cloghan through Edininfagh, with stunning views of the Bluestack Mountains along the way.

The 110 and 140km routes will run along the Wild Atlantic Way with views of Errigal Mountain and Muckish Mountain, meandering through the glens of Glenveagh and Gartan on the way back to Cloghan.

A huge part of Club Rothaiochta Chu Uladh’s mantra is to offer something for all types of cyclists and offer community based events, as well as creating a social environment and showcasing the scenic beauty of the north-west.

To talk about the conception of the club and discuss details of the upcoming challenge, PRO Kieran McGrath joined Oisin Kelly live on Highland Radio Saturday Sport this evening…

