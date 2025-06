A man has been arrested following a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Muff yesterday evening.

The crash took place on Main Street at approximately 8pm.

One of the drivers, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.