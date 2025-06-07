Man and woman arrested in Derry for drug-related offences

A man and woman have been arrested in Derry for drug-related offences.

Shortly after 4:10 pm yesterday afternoon, police attended a property in the city side area of Derry, where a quantity of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

A 37 year old woman and a 31 year old man were both arrested on suspicion of various drug-related offences.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and police encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact them on 101.