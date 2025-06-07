Two men jailed for role in operation of large scale illegal dump in Derry

The North’s Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has described the illegal dumping of waste at a landfill site in Derry as a ‘deliberate and sophisticated operation.’

Two company directors have been jailed for their role in the illegal dumping at Mobouy.

67 year old Paul Doherty, of Culmore Road, Derry, a director of Campsie Sand and Gravel Ltd, pleaded guilty to seven waste offences and was sentenced to 12 months in custody while Gerry Farmer, aged 56, from Westlake, Derry and a director of City Industrial Waste Ltd pleaded guilty to three waste offences and was sentenced to 21 months.

The sentencing of Waste Management Company City Industrial Waste Ltd of 60 Mobuoy Road, Campsie, which pleaded guilty to three offences, has been deferred to a later date.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir described the case as an abhorrent environmental crime of unprecedented proportions carried out over many years as part of a deliberate and sophisticated operation by criminals seeking to profit from the illegal disposal of controlled waste.

He is due to launch a public consultation on the draft Remediation Strategy for the Mobuoy site. One of its key objectives is the protection of drinking water quality.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has called for a full public inquiry into Mobuoy Dump.