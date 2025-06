A rare incident occurred in Co. Cavan on Friday evening, with ten cattle killed in a lightning strike.

It happened in Butlersbridge as the area was under a thunderstorm warning.

It’s understood ten suckler-bred heifers had taken shelter from heavy rain under a tree, when the strike happened.

Cavan/Monaghan Fianna Fail TD Brendan Smith says the sudden loss of livestock will be a major loss to the farmer.