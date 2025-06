Police from Derry City and Strabane District Support Team have charged two people to court.

The charges follow arrests in the city side area of Derry on Friday.

A 37-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have both been charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class C controlled drugs.

They are due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.