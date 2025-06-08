Police in Derry investigating anti-social behaviour at Guildhall Square

Police are investigating an incident of anti-social behaviour in Derry yesterday evening.

They received a report at approximately 8.15 pm of a large crowd of young people gathered in the Guildhall Square area.

Police attended and patrolled the area to attempt to locate those involved, however, the group had mainly dispersed prior to arrival.

No damage was caused to the area, and no injuries were reported.

Enquiries are ongoing today, and the neighbourhood team is continuing to engage with local people.

Anyone with information about last night’s reported anti-social behaviour is asked to call 101.