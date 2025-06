Cllr. Martin Harley has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District.

He last held the position only two years ago.

Cllr Harley was nominated by Cllr Patrick McGowan and then seconded by Cllr Martin Scanlon.

He says he looks forward to the year ahead.

While Cllr Patrick McGowan will take on the role of Leas-Cathaoirleach.