Concern has been expressed at the latest incidents of vandalism on the walkway linking the Leiter Pitch and Astro with Kilmacrennan village.

The latest incident follows the recent allocation of €75,000 for gym equipment after a previous €125,000 grant towards the development of the pitch.

Local Councillor Michael McBride says there’s been a huge community effort to develop the facility, and those behind these incidents need to consider the impact their actions are having…………