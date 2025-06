A 100% Redress councillor says progress on the remediation scheme for housing with defective concrete is moving at a ‘snail’s pace’.

As of last month, 102 homes have been rebuilt, an increase of 14 from April.

Cllr Joy Beard says the current rebuild rate is 14 homes per month, meaning it could take 178.6 years to build 30,000 homes.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon Show, Cllr Beard says of those rebuilt houses, only 30 have been totally demolished: