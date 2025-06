A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government to intervene to save festivals.

It comes amid fears for the independent festival scene, after Sea Sessions announced it isn’t going ahead, and Beyond the Pale was almost pulled days before it’s due to start.

Deputy Pearse Doherty, who is also a festival director, says it’s a huge loss to artists, vendors, stage crews, and the local economy.

He’s urging the Government to sit down with gig organisers to work out a way to save the industry: