The Tánaiste has questioned why the world is turning a blind eye to starving Palestinians.

He has been reacting to the activists on the Madleen flotilla being detained by Israeli forces.

Simon Harris described the group’s actions as a powerful symbol of the urgent and essential need to end the blockade of humanitarian aid.

In the Assembly earlier today, Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan urged the Executive to speak out against the Israeli actions.

He said no-one can justify what is happening in Gaza……