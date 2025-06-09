Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Extension granted for public consultation on revised IS465

An extension has been implemented on the public consultation of the revised IS465 by the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

The standard is used for the testing of defective concrete.

The extension is off the back of a request made by Coleman Legal, the law firm representing thousands of homeowners affected by crumbling blocks.

The public consultation has been extended by six weeks until the 11th of July.

Coleman Legal say they made a formal request, acting on behalf of homeowners engaged in High Court action.

They argued that more time was needed to allow affected families, engineers, and advocates to meaningfully engage with the technical revisions.

One major concern flagged is in relation to pyrrhotite.

The draft amendment sets the acceptable limit of pyrrhotite in concrete at 0.3% by volume, which is three times higher than the 0.1% threshold set by the EU standard EN 1744-1.

Coleman Legal is now urging homeowners engaged in the Commercial Court to make a submission under the public consultation.

Top Stories

Mica-Home-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB scheme is moving at ‘snail’s pace’ – Cllr Beard

9 June 2025
Martin Harley MPU
News, Top Stories

Cllr Martin Harley elected as Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar MD

9 June 2025
gardai slow down
News, Audio, Top Stories

Renewed calls for traffic calming in Muff after weekend collision

9 June 2025
pills
News, Audio, Top Stories

Women facing delays in accessing free HRT

9 June 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

