Former promoter says more local support will be needed if Sea Sessions is to be revived

People don’t realise what they have until it’s gone, according to Sea Sessions’ former promotor.

The music festival, which usually takes place in Bundoran beach at the end of June, was cancelled last week.

Former chief Ray O’Donoghue, announced he was stepping away from the festival last week to focus on his job as Dublin’s Night-Time Economy Advisor.

He says his departure is not the reason for the festival being pulled – but rather a lack of funding and support.

He says if the festival is to be revived, more local involvement will be necessary..…………..