Infrastructural plans for Convoy could be jeopardised if water isn’t prioritised – Cllr Patrick McGowan

The lack of a plan for Convoy has again been the topic of discussion at a meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District.

In a report to members, senior planner Eunan Quinn said Convoy is a settlement provided for under the county development plan, and is subject to the same rules as other areas.

He outlined the infrastructural situation in the town, but Cllr Patrick McGowan says the report said very little about water.

He says there is a major issue with night time switch offs at the moment, and if everything planned for Convoy goes ahead, then developments in the Twin Towns could be compromised because they can’t get water: