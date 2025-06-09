Live register numbers see another year on year decrease in Donegal



Last month seen a decrease in the number of people signing on the live register in all social welfare offices across Donegal.

7,454 people were listed on the register in May, down 10% on the year previous.

Killybegs saw the largest decrease of people signing on with a fall of 23% from 507 to 389.

The next largest drop was 17% from 945 to 789 in Dungloe.

The Donegal office recorded a decline of 11% of people on the list from 533 to 476.

Letterkenny and Ballyshannon had decreases of 10% and 9% respectively, noting a drop from 2,352 to 2,122 and from 935 to 854.

Buncrana, meanwhile, dropped to 1,392 marking a decent of 8% from 1,508.

Dunfanaghy followed with 6% drop to 475 from 507.

Finally, the social welfare office in Ballybofey had the smallest decline of 5% from 1,011 to 957.



