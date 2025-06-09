Over €1.3m allocated to Donegal under Disabled Persons Grant

More than €1,300,000 has been earmarked for the Disabled Persons Grant in Donegal.

The Grant provides funding for homes to be adapted to allow older people and those with disabilities to continue living independently, while also providing funding for major modifications such as extensions to relieve overcrowding.

The funding also extends to the Improvement Works in Lieu scheme, which allows works to be carried out on a privately owned house where the applicant has been approved for social housing.

€1,176,302 will be paid by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, with an additional €130,700 coming from Donegal County Council.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Charlie McConalogue says the HSE is working to address recruitment shortages.

There has been chronic issues in getting housing adaptation applications over the line due to a shortage of occupational therapists to carry out the required assessments on homes.

Minister McConalogue says he has been engaging with the HSE in relation to the matter: