There are renewed calls for traffic calming measures in Muff following a collision on Friday evening.

A man in his 20s was arrested following the three-vehicle collision at 8pm.

One of the drivers, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Grainne runs the Craic on Muff Facebook Page.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she told Greg Hughes the situation could have been worse…….