Women facing delays in accessing free HRT



Women are facing significant delays in accessing free hormone replacement therapy.

It comes just a week after the government launched its new scheme, providing prescription HRT medications free of charge with a medical or Drugs Payments Scheme card.

While 93% of pharmacies have signed up to the scheme, the Irish Pharmacy Union says supply chain issues are leaving some women waiting weeks for treatment.

IPU president, Donegal-based Pharmacists, Tom Murray, says medicine shortages are not exclusive to HRT: