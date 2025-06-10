Closed down factory broken into in Stranorlar

Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public in connection with a burglary that occurred at a closed down factory at the Glebe, Stranorlar between 7pm on Thursday evening last and 10am the following morning.

A front window of the building on the Letterkenny Road was smashed and entry was gained.

Nothing was stolen from the premises.

If anybody observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in that area over the course of those few days, they’re asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530.