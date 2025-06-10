Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Closed down factory broken into in Stranorlar

Gardaí are appealing for the assistance of the public in connection with a burglary that occurred at a closed down factory at the Glebe, Stranorlar between 7pm on Thursday evening last and 10am the following morning.

A front window of the building on the Letterkenny Road was smashed and entry was gained.

Nothing was stolen from the premises.

If anybody observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in that area over the course of those few days, they’re asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information after cars are targeted at LUH Car Park

10 June 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gazebos stolen following the Rory Gallagher Festival in Buncrana

10 June 2025
garda
News

Trailer stolen in Pettigto

10 June 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Horse stolen in Muff

10 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information after cars are targeted at LUH Car Park

10 June 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gazebos stolen following the Rory Gallagher Festival in Buncrana

10 June 2025
garda
News

Trailer stolen in Pettigto

10 June 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Horse stolen in Muff

10 June 2025
Ballybofey GS
News

Closed down factory broken into in Stranorlar

10 June 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Three vacant houses damaged in Fintown

10 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube