€6 million wastewater treatment project getting underway in Pettigo

Uisce Éireann says a €6m wastewater upgrade will get underway this month in Pettigo.

They say significant upgrades will be carried out at the existing wastewater treatment plant in the village which will increase capacity at the plant, and also see the construction of a state-of-the art Integrated Construction Wetland, which they say will provide an environmentally-friendly way to treat wastewater.

The works are expected to be complete in Spring of next year.

Statement in full –

Pettigo to prosper from €6m Uisce Éireann investment

Tuesday, 10 June, 2025: Uisce Éireann investment across County Donegal continues with a €6m wastewater upgrade getting underway this month in Pettigo. Significant upgrades will be carried out at the existing wastewater treatment plant in the village which will not only increase capacity at the plant but will also see the construction of a state-of-the art integrated construction wetland (ICW) providing an environmentally-friendly way to treat wastewater.

An integrated construction wetland (ICW) is a sustainable, natural wastewater treatment system that is designed to look and function as a natural wetland. The construction of this ICW as part of the overall upgrades at Pettigo Wastewater Treatment Plant will result in biodiversity creation, a reduction in energy consumption and carbon emissions as well as reduced operational and maintenance costs. When complete, these upgrades will provide sufficient wastewater treatment to meet environmental requirements for existing and future populations in Pettigo and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann’s Portfolio Manager, Patrick Greene, is proud to be delivering this project for the people of Pettigo.

“We are delighted to see this significant project in Pettigo get underway this month. This substantial investment will help promote and protect the local environment and support development in the area as it will increase capacity at the plant. These upgrades at the existing plant will reduce energy consumptions and carbon emissions associated with the traditional wastewater treatment process. When complete, this ICW will create an environmentally friendly wastewater treatment process, which eliminates the need for chemicals to be added,” he explained.

Constructed wetlands are made up of a primary settlement tank where wastewater from the community is collected and from that, several ponds follow which are planted with wetland plants including reeds, rushes, and sedges. The ponds are usually gently sloped towards a river to allow water to flow very slowly through the wetland before flowing away. Any particles that have been carried in the water will settle on the bottom and the plants and natural microorganisms (e.g. bacteria, algae, and fungi) in the wetlands will break down and remove certain pollutants and elements such as nitrogen or phosphorous from the water before it is discharged to river or sea, thereby helping to improve water quality.

Veolia Water Ireland is delivering this important project on behalf of Uisce Éireann with works expected to be complete in Spring 2026.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.