Government urged to approve funding for Radharc na Sleibhte transition

An Inishowen Councillor is urging the government to swiftly provide the funding necessary to transition Radharc na Sleibhte in Carndonagh from a residential model to a recovery focussed crisis intervention and set down facility.

In a response to Cllr Gerry McMonagle at a recent meeting, the HSE confirmed all the necessary paperwork has been completed and submitted to the Department of Health.

The transition is intended to pr5ovide for current long term residents, while also offering a day hospital facility which will reduce the number of admissions to the Department of Psychiatry and allow service users with acute conditions continue to live in their own home.

Cllr Albert Doherty says what’s needed now is a swift response from government……….

Radharc na Sleibhte
