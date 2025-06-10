Three vacant houses damaged in Fintown

Three vacant houses in the Baile Na Finne estate in Fintown were broken into over the course of the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardai say that sometime between Friday May 30th and Monday June 2nd, most of the windows in the three houses behind the Údarás na Gaeltachta building were smashed and entry was gained.

Nothing was stolen.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area over the course of that weekend or who may have any relevant information to make contact with them in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.