Trailer stolen in Pettigto

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a blue twin axle trailer from outside a house in the area of Mill Street, Pettigo on Friday last at approximately 8.30pm.

A blue Transit van pulled up alongside the trailer and a male passenger got out and attached the trailer to the van before leaving in the direction of the Lettercran Road.

We appeal to anyone who may have been in either of those two areas around that time with a dash-cam to make the footage available to Gardaí. Gardaí in Ballyshannon may be contacted on 071-9858530 with any relevant information, or the Garda Confidential line can be reached on 1800 666 111.

 

