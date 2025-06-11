9 in 10 fishermen are extremely worried about their livelihoods

Nine in ten fishermen say they’re extremely worried about their livelihoods.

A survey, commissioned by Sinn Fein, found 63% of people working in the fisheries and seafood sector say it’s unlikely they’ll still be involved in the industry in 10 years time.

The Fisheries and Seafood survey is being published as world leaders meet in France this week for a UN Ocean Conference.

Donegal Deputy Pádraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on fisheries, says the Taoiseach’s statements at the conference are out of touch with the reality of people working in the industry: