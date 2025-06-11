Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

9 in 10 fishermen are extremely worried about their livelihoods

Nine in ten fishermen say they’re extremely worried about their livelihoods.

A survey, commissioned by Sinn Fein, found 63% of people working in the fisheries and seafood sector say it’s unlikely they’ll still be involved in the industry in 10 years time.

The Fisheries and Seafood survey is being published as world leaders meet in France this week for a UN Ocean Conference.

Donegal Deputy Pádraig MacLochlainn, Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on fisheries, says the Taoiseach’s statements at the conference are out of touch with the reality of people working in the industry:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fish Fishing Fishermen
Audio, News, Top Stories

9 in 10 fishermen are extremely worried about their livelihoods

11 June 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News

Thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal tomorrow

11 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 248 – The wedding photography business with Jay Doherty Photography

11 June 2025
Driving Speed
News

Rise seen in cars licensed for first time in Donegal in May

11 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Fish Fishing Fishermen
Audio, News, Top Stories

9 in 10 fishermen are extremely worried about their livelihoods

11 June 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News

Thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal tomorrow

11 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 248 – The wedding photography business with Jay Doherty Photography

11 June 2025
Driving Speed
News

Rise seen in cars licensed for first time in Donegal in May

11 June 2025
Calculator and euros with the sign Pension
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pension payment controversy very concerning – Deputy Doherty

11 June 2025
depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
News

Over 5,000 families in Donegal to received Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

11 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube