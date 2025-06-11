Ballymena sees second night of riots



Police have used a water cannon against rioters in Ballymena.

20 baton rounds were also fired, as masked youths attacked Police for a second night running.

However, calm was eventually restored in the early hours of this morning.

Hundreds of people again gathered in the County Antrim Town last night, 24 hours after the serious unrest which was described on Monday night by a senior officer as racist thuggery’.

15 officers were injured on Monday night when the disturbances broke out following an earlier protest over an alleged sexual assault in the town.

Mobs last night targeted the homes of ethnic minorities again, and it’s reported some residents put signs in their windows signifying that they were ‘not immigrants’.

Police used water cannon against rioters and fireworks and other missiles were again thrown at police.