Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Barrett, Toland and Patten named in Irish squad to face top-ranked USA

Tyler Toland

Milford’s Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland of St. Johnston and Anna Patten, who’s grandfather is from Falcarragh, have all been included in the latest Republic Of Ireland Women’s squad.

Head Coach Carla Ward has selected a 23-player squad for two upcoming International Friendlies against the United States.

Ireland will take on the World No.1 for the 16th time in their history in the first game on Thursday, June 26th in Denver, Colorado (02:00am Irish Time) before they meet again on Sunday, June 29th in Cincinnati (20:00 Irish Time).

A number of players were unavailable for selection, including Aoife Mannion, Heather Payne, Tara O’Hanlon, Katie McCabe, Jamie Finn, Lily Agg, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan.

See the full squad below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Strabane hoax

11 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 June 2025
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

9 in 10 fishermen are extremely worried about their livelihoods

11 June 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News

Thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal tomorrow

11 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Strabane hoax

11 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 June 2025
Fish Fishing Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

9 in 10 fishermen are extremely worried about their livelihoods

11 June 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News

Thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal tomorrow

11 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 248 – The wedding photography business with Jay Doherty Photography

11 June 2025
Driving Speed
News

Rise seen in cars licensed for first time in Donegal in May

11 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube