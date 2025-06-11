Barrett, Toland and Patten named in Irish squad to face top-ranked USA

Milford’s Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland of St. Johnston and Anna Patten, who’s grandfather is from Falcarragh, have all been included in the latest Republic Of Ireland Women’s squad.

Head Coach Carla Ward has selected a 23-player squad for two upcoming International Friendlies against the United States.

Ireland will take on the World No.1 for the 16th time in their history in the first game on Thursday, June 26th in Denver, Colorado (02:00am Irish Time) before they meet again on Sunday, June 29th in Cincinnati (20:00 Irish Time).

A number of players were unavailable for selection, including Aoife Mannion, Heather Payne, Tara O’Hanlon, Katie McCabe, Jamie Finn, Lily Agg, Jess Ziu and Leanne Kiernan.

See the full squad below: