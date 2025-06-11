Basic improvement works to be carried out between Ballyraine and old Creamery Roundabout ahead of rally

Donegal County Council’s Roads Section is going to carry out basic improvement works between the Ballyraine Roundabout and the old Creamery Roundabout ahead of the Donegal International Rally, which gets underway on Friday week.

The promise was made to Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who told an MD meeting this week that the stretch will be one of the busiest over the rally weekend, with thousands of rally participants and visitors using it.

Cllr Kelly says it’s important that this work is done before the event gets underway: