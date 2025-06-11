Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Basic improvement works to be carried out between Ballyraine and old Creamery Roundabout ahead of rally

Donegal County Council’s Roads Section is going to carry out basic improvement works between the Ballyraine Roundabout and the old Creamery Roundabout ahead of the Donegal International Rally, which gets underway on Friday week.

The promise was made to Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who told an MD meeting this week that the stretch will be one of the busiest over the rally weekend, with thousands of rally participants and visitors using it.

Cllr Kelly says it’s important that this work is done before the event gets underway:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-06-11 084440
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister urged to reconsider cut off date in DCB Amendment Bill

11 June 2025
st marys stranorlar
News

Over 90 premises without power this morning in Stranorlar

11 June 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio

RSA to come before Oireachtas Transport Committee this morning

11 June 2025
kilross junction
News, Top Stories

One injured in five vehicle collision near Kilross yesterday evening

11 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-06-11 084440
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister urged to reconsider cut off date in DCB Amendment Bill

11 June 2025
st marys stranorlar
News

Over 90 premises without power this morning in Stranorlar

11 June 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio

RSA to come before Oireachtas Transport Committee this morning

11 June 2025
kilross junction
News, Top Stories

One injured in five vehicle collision near Kilross yesterday evening

11 June 2025
police
News

Ballymena sees second night of riots

11 June 2025
Strabane Security Alert
News, Top Stories

Strabane security alert deemed hoax

11 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube