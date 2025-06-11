Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bready Cricket Club set to host Ireland v West Indies

Bready Cricket Club will host Ireland v West Indies this week

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, is looking forward to welcoming the West Indies International Cricket Team to the Council area this week for their three-game Twenty20 series with Ireland at Bready Cricket Club.

The games are taking place on June 12th, 14th and 15th at the Magheramason club and Mayor McHugh will attend the opening game on Thursday before hosting a civic reception in the Guildhall for both teams on Friday.

The North West Cricket Union have received Council’s National Events Fund to help host the event and Council’s Environment team have also provided floral arrangements, hanging baskets and planters for the games.

“I am delighted to see world class cricket returning to Derry and Strabane with the arrival of the West Indies team for these three high profile games,” said Mayor McHugh.

“The North West Cricket Union have shown great ambition in developing Bready Cricket Club as an international level ground and it’s a valuable opportunity for us to showcase our region as a host for elite level sports events.

“The event will attract thousands of visitors to the City and District over the weekend and millions of viewers across the world so the positive impact it will have for our hospitality sector and on our international profile is significant.”

The games will all begin at 3pm and tickets, priced at £15 each, are available to buy now on the Cricket Ireland website.

