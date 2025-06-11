British government allocate €59 million for redevelopment of Casement Park

Around €59 million has been allocated from the British government to the redevelopment of Casement Park in County Antrim.

Last year, the British government pulled out of funding the project in time for Euro 2028 and there’s still around €100 million of a shortfall for the long-awaited scheme, following commitments from Stormont, the GAA and the Irish government.

The GAA says there is more work to do to get the stadium completed and will work on delivering a full-funding package.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill says today’s announcement is a significant step.

Overall, the redevelopment of the Belfast stadium is to cost around €300 million.