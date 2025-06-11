Child poverty measures must be provided in rural areas – CRA

The Children’s Rights Alliance has launched the latest edition of its annual Child Poverty Monitor, which they say gives an insight into the lived reality of children and young people experiencing poverty, with a need for more supports in rural areas.

Chief Executive Tanya Ward says the number of children in consistent poverty rose by a staggering 45,107 last year to almost 103,000.

She also says overcrowding is a major issue for children living on the lowest incomes. Almost one in four children at risk of poverty are growing up in overcrowded households, completely unsuitable to meet their needs or their families.

Tanya Ward says while supports such as the Deis programme are targeted at urban areas, there are major issues in rural Ireland as well………

