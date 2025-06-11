Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Child poverty measures must be provided in rural areas – CRA

The Children’s Rights Alliance has launched the latest edition of its annual Child Poverty Monitor, which they say gives an insight into the lived reality of children and young people experiencing poverty, with a need for more supports in rural areas.

Chief Executive Tanya Ward says the number of children in consistent poverty rose by a staggering 45,107 last year to almost 103,000.

She also says overcrowding is a major issue for children living on the lowest incomes. Almost one in four children at risk of poverty are growing up in overcrowded households, completely unsuitable to meet their needs or their families.

Tanya Ward says while supports such as the Deis programme are targeted at urban areas, there are major issues in rural Ireland as well………

 

You can  hear the full discussion between Tanya Ward and Donna Marie Doherty here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio

Child poverty measures must be provided in rural areas – CRA

11 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday June 11th

11 June 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social home sites attacked in North Inishowen

11 June 2025
News

NI Infrastructure Minister visits Foyle Port

11 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

children's rights alliance 2
News, Audio

Child poverty measures must be provided in rural areas – CRA

11 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday June 11th

11 June 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social home sites attacked in North Inishowen

11 June 2025
News

NI Infrastructure Minister visits Foyle Port

11 June 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Strabane hoax

11 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube