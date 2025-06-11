Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Council urged to initiate CPO to construct slip road from Ballyraine onto N56

Donegal County Council has been asked to initiate a compulsory purchase order process for the land required to construct a slip road from Ballyraine onto the N56 at the Polestar Roundabout.

Officials said such a lane would potentially require an Environmental Impact Assessment and other studies due to its proximity to Lough Swilly. They also pointed out that there is currently no TII funding allocated for such a project, but said they would pursue the issue.

However, Cllr Donal Coyle, who proposed the motion, says the reply was unnecessarily negative, particularly as the proposed Active Travel project for the area will effectively take away a lane.

Cllr Liam Blaney, who seconded the motion, suggested that progress on the Active Travel scheme be dependent on the slip road, but after a lengthy discussion, Cllr Gerry McMonagle successfully moved a counter motion that the Active Travel scheme proceed as agreed.

Cllr Coyle says officials must continue to pursue the slip road proposal:

