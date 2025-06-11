Donegal TDs to meet with Health Minister to discuss Surgical Hub today

The Health Minister has agreed to meet with Donegal TDs today to discuss the issue of a surgical hub for the North West.

There’s been widespread disappointment after it was confirmed last month that Sligo University Hospital was being put forward as the preferred location for the facility instead of Letterkenny. The HSE has since approved the proposal.

It led to calls from elected representatives in Donegal and over 171 doctors for a meeting to be arranged with Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeil.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has confirmed he and fellow TDs will meet with Minister Carroll MacNeil this evening.